No, “JIC” isn’t the sound you make when you’re having a hiccup. It’s a versatile internet acronym that’s useful to have in your vocabulary. Here’s what it means. JIC means “just in case.” It’s commonly used to share a piece of information or convince someone of an action that probably won’t be necessary but might be. For example, someone might tell you, “Hey, the road on 8th street is blocked, JIC you’re passing through there.” They’re not sure if you will end up passing 8th street en route to your destination, but if you do, you’ll be glad to have that information.

