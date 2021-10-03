CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
River City Girls 2 Debut Trailer

By Brandon Orselli
nichegamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Arc System Works and developer WayForward have shared the River City Girls 2 debut trailer at Tokyo Game Show 2021, giving the first real look at the brawler sequel. The trailer confirms the game’s Japanese voice actors:. Kyoko (voice by Sumire Morohoshi) Misako (voice by Honoka Kuroki) Kunio (voice...

Makoto Furukawa
Riki
