CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

World Mental Health Day | Montreal Artivist’s ‘Cuddle Therapy’ Event & Video to Offer Relief of Pandemic Mental Health Suffering: HUMAN WEIGHTED BLANKET

By Press Release
orcasound.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unique Human Weighted Blanket project by Montreal-based, British-Canadian artivist Joshua Oliver (a.k.a. Red Jay) that aims to provide relief to pandemic-related mental health suffering. The captivating video component of the project, brought to fruition with the support of the NFB’s Filmmaker Assistance Program, is now available to watch. And...

www.orcasound.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

France offers state-funded therapy, tackles mental health

PARIS (AP) — Treatment for psychological problems will be funded by France's government starting next year, the president announced Tuesday, amid growing awareness and concern about mental health. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
MENTAL HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Mental health sufferers need to be treated with dignity

Regarding "‘Exhausted and anguished’: SLU responds to suicide deaths of two students on campus" (Sept. 22): People with mental health problems aren't freaks. It's time to end the stigmas around mental health illnesses. According to statistics provided by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults had a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
smithpharmacyrx.com

As Kids Turned to Screens During Pandemic, Their Mental Health Suffered

TUESDAY, Oct. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Even in normal times, getting regular exercise and spending less time on screens can be good for kids. So it should come as no surprise that researchers discovered that kids who exercised more and used technology less during the pandemic had better mental health outcomes.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Mental Health Day#Pandemic#Mental Health Issues#British#Nfb#Wip Gallery#St Laurent Blvd
KITV.com

Mental health deteriorates as pandemic continues

Kumi Macdonald described her 17-year-old son, Zac, a high school senior, as a happy-go-lucky jokester. But once the pandemic hit, the jokes stopped. She says trying to figure out distance learning and being isolated took a toll on the teenager. "You know, losing some ties with friends, with his church...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
dailyutahchronicle.com

Art Therapy: Talking Mental Health with the U’s Professionals

The return to in-person classes this fall semester poses the question of how to safely and effectively transition back into public spaces, and cope with the accompanying stress of doing so. As the pandemic’s effects on students’ well-being — both physical and mental — persist, the pressure to. perform at...
MENTAL HEALTH
Footwear News

How Lululemon Is Taking a Big Step to Advance Mental Health

Lululemon is launching a new center to support its programs for physical and mental wellness. The athleisure company on Friday launched the “Centre for Social Impact,” which will help the company consolidate its various wellness programs and create new tools for advocacy, philanthropy, and research. The initiative aims to help Lululemon meet its social and wellbeing commitments outlined in its Impact Agenda. Overall, Lululemon committed to investing at least $75 million to advance wellness for more than 10 million people across the world by 2025. “At Lululemon, we believe everyone has the right to be well and we know the path to wellbeing...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Weather Channel

World Mental Health Day: Here’s How Psychologist Divija Bhasin is Creating Mental Health Awareness on Social Media

Earlier this week, the world witnessed something unusual: a global social media blackout, of sorts. On October the 4th, major social networking platforms Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp went ‘down’ for at least six hours, causing chaos and confusion for some, and feelings of uneasiness for others. For many, social media...
MENTAL HEALTH
RiverBender.com

Overnight Warming Center Alton Offers Mental Health First Aid Training

Local Group is Part of a National Initiative to Increase Mental Health Literacy ALTON - In response to the nation’s mental health crisis, the Overnight Warming Center Alton will bring Mental Health First Aid training to Alton on October 16, 2021. This groundbreaking skills-based course gives people the tools to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge — and connect them with appropriate support and resources Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
spring.org.uk

A Delightful Sign That You Have A High IQ

People with high IQs tend to share this quality. More intelligent people tend to follow rules and be less aggressive and better behaved, research finds. People with higher IQs are also less likely to cheat and steal. Young people with lower IQs, though, are more likely to take part in...
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
texasbreaking.com

This Vegetable Helps Reduce Blood Pressure In Hypertensive Individuals

High blood pressure, labeled as a silent killer due to its destructive nature that most of the time goes undetected, can also significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and must be managed swiftly. Here’s one vegetable that can lower blood pressure and help against other related diseases. Beetroot, which...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy