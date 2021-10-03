Man from Silver Creek Area Charged with DWI in Forestville Crash

A Silver Creek-area man was charged with drunk driving following a crash early Sunday on Main Street in Forestville. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at about 12:30 AM and determined that the driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Sebastian Jimenez, was allegedly intoxicated. Jimenez was charged with DWI per se, DWI common law, speed not reasonable and prudent, and moving from lane unsafely. He was later released and will appear in Hanover Town Court at a later date.