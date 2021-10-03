Unsettled Weather Brings Possible Flooding Concern for Central Alabama

Together again! DC and I had not been in a radio studio together in 12 years. Monday morning, October 4th, that changed. It was the first day of the new Steve & DC Show. It felt like we had never been apart. Our 5-hour first show back flew by. If you missed our very first segment at 5 am you can hear it now. Longtime listeners will recognize the voices of Thelma and Velma, the O’Rear sisters.

