Alabama State

Unsettled Weather Brings Possible Flooding Concern for Central Alabama

By Mary K
Catfish 100.1
Catfish 100.1
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Please be mindful of the potential for flooding in Central Alabama through Wednesday. A few weeks ago, our coverage areas experienced some intense flooding situations. According to the National Weather Service, an “area of low pressure will set up west of Central Alabama as we go into the week, with periods of rainfall expected through Wednesday. Some flooding will be possible across portions of the area.”

