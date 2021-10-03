CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunters Report 'Nightmare' After Elk Take on Wyoming Island

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — If Bob Geringer had another shot, he says he wouldn’t have pulled the trigger. The 79-year-old Salol, Minnesota, man had been in Jackson Hole for several days while out on his first-ever elk hunt. Checking out a new-to-him area alongside the scenic Snake River on a recent morning, Geringer and two pals finally found what they were looking for: a pile of elk, bunched up on a mid-river island. Treading along Emily’s Pond Levee they got to within shooting range, squeezed off about seven shots and watched three cow elk and a calf fall — which was legal, because the non-resident hunters had several licenses each.

Comments / 16

Monty Dorblaser
6d ago

that's why true WYO,PEOPLE DONT WANT OUT STATERS HERE GET OUT STAY OUT

Reply
17
nikolas
6d ago

Not good,almost like the utah people that come up to idaho elk ranches and shoot a elk in a corral..

Reply
6
Montana RanchWife
5d ago

There's no excuse in the world that these bullshit hunters could come up with to make what they did alright. The elk were in the middle of the freak'n river! They had ZERO plan to get to them. All they wanted to do was kill something. Morons. They should never be allowed to hunt in Wyoming or my State Montana EVER! Guys like them give hunters a bad name.

Reply
2
