Soccer

Gateway notebook: Gators girls soccer in hunt for section title

By Michael Love
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Conner Murga pressures Gateway quarterback Brad Birch during the third quarter on Sept. 3 in Monroeville.

The Gateway girls soccer team earned an important point in the chase for the top spot in Section 1-3A with a 1-1 tie against Hampton on Sept. 28.

The game marked the beginning of the second half of section play.

The Gators, who upped their section mark to 4-2-1 with the draw, already had defeated the Talbots, 4-3, when the teams shared the field for the rematch.

Addy Green scored Gateway’s lone goal of the game off an assist from Jenna Shuman. Hampton was 5-1-1 in section play through the games of Sept. 29.

The tie against the Talbots came just three days after the Gators suffered a 4-0 loss to section leader Franklin Regional, 6-1 in the section as of Sept. 29.

“Our section is extremely competitive,” Gateway coach Kelly Bender said. “Each team is challenged to perform at their best each game because there is little room for error.

“Going into Hampton, we decided to change a few things tactically as a team. The changes paid off and the girls executed the plan well. I was very proud of our girls for bouncing back after the FR loss and continuing to make a statement.

“Our game against Franklin Regional was certainly closer than the score represents. Most of the game was played in the middle third with both teams fighting for possession of the ball. They were very organized and created some difficult attack for us to defend.”

Gateway was to take on section foes Armstrong last Thursday and Knoch on Monday.

Boys soccer blanks West Mifflin

Franklin Regional and Plum have established themselves at the top of the Section 4-3A standings, but Gateway was solidly entrenched in the third spot after a convincing 4-0 win over West Mifflin on Sept. 27.

The Gators completed the sweep of the season series with the Titans and improved to 7-2 in section play. The victory also helped the Gators bounce back from a 6-0 loss to Plum from Sept. 23.

Cooper Hayes scored twice in the West Mifflin rematch. They were his first two goals of the season.

Colton Corrie tallied his team-leading 13th goal, and Aiden Colbert added a score. Brendan Strawser, Dietrich Zeisloft and Jacob Davey tallied assists; and Jack Kweder made three saves in the shutout.

Gateway had 28 shots, and 15 were on goal.

Strawser scored four of Gateway’s six goals in a 6-1 win over section foe Woodland Hills on Sept. 29. It was his second four-goal game of the season. He came away from the game the team leader in assists (13) and points (37).

Gateway was to face Penn Hills on Saturday before Tuesday’s rematch with Franklin Regional.

The Panthers blanked the Gators, 5-0, on Sept. 15, but Gateway topped Penn Hills 5-1 two days earlier.

Football team falls to Pine-Richland

The Gators hoped to bounce back from a 21-7 loss to Pine-Richland from Sept. 24 as they opened Big East Conference action last Friday against Latrobe at Antimarino Stadium.

Gateway capped nonconference play at 3-2 overall with wins over Delaware Valley, Penn Hills and Bethel Park. Thomas Jefferson edged the Gators, 21-16, on Sept. 3.

Gateway sophomore Brad Birch completed 21 of 27 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions against Pine-Richland.

Brett Birch and Patrick Body Jr. were Brad Birch’s favorite targets, and each caught five passes. Body’s catches totaled 51 yards, while Brett Birch collected 41 receiving yards.

Dallas Harper hauled in three passes for 57 yards and the lone score.

The Rams scored twice in the second quarter to snap a 7-7 tie.

Gateway this week is gearing up for its conference battle with Penn-Trafford, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the home of the Warriors. The Victory Bell, in the possession of Penn-Trafford since a 28-7 win in 2019, will be on the line. Covid forced the cancellation of last year’s matchup.

Cross country teams compete in Uniontown

The Gateway boys and girls runners fared well at the A.J. Everhart Uniontown Invitational on Sept. 25 on the Penn State Fayette campus.

Senior Brady Sundin placed third overall (17 minutes, 32.90 seconds) out of 123 runners in the boys varsity race, adding to his runner-up finish at the Gateway Invite and a 17th-place finish at Red, White & Blue.

Sophomore Kefimba Cisse also medaled at Uniontown, taking 16th overall (18:24.60). It was his second-medal winning performance this season after placing 19th at the Gateway Invite.

On the girls side, Emma Sandor picked up a medal at Uniontown as she finished 20th (22:07.30) out of 93 runners in the girls varsity race.

Gateway was scheduled to run at the Bald Eagle Invitational on Saturday at White Oak Park.

The Gators also were to test their mettle against Fox Chapel, Central Catholic/Oakland Catholic, Plum, Kiski Area, Woodland Hills, Penn Hills, Indiana and Armstrong at the Division I, Section 4 championships Wednesday at Northmoreland Park.

