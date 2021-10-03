CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trafford, PA

Penn-Trafford football found its footing after 1981 conference championship

By Paul Schofield
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhuwZ_0cFnQ5Cl00
Penn-Trafford yearbook The Penn-Trafford football team won the Keystone Conference title in 1981.

Penn-Trafford High School is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Here’s a look at the Warriors’ first conference championship football team as part of a series on the school’s athletics’ success:

When Ron Smith took over as football coach at Penn-Trafford in 1979, he felt there was a still a division that existed between the players from Trafford and Penn Joint.

Penn-Trafford was a merger of Trafford and Penn Joint in 1972, and the first team played well. But it took 10 years for the merger to be accepted.

During the first two years of his tenure, the Warriors were a combined 2-18.

But members of the 1981 squad decided to halt the bickering.

Penn-Trafford finished 9-3, captured the school’s first Class AAA Keystone Conference title and won the school’s first WPIAL playoff game.

“They set the path for future success at Penn-Trafford in sports,” Smith said. “We were pretty pathetic my first two years, but the kids came together and put forth a great effort. They were a super bunch of kids.”

Things didn’t start off well for Penn-Trafford during the 1981 season. The Warriors fell to eventual Class AA champion Jeannette, 13-7, and two weeks later lost to rival Norwin, 26-7.

Sandwiched between those loses was an inspiring, 38-7 thrashing of Burrell.

Once in conference play, Penn-Trafford ran off seven consecutive wins.

The Warriors defeated Derry (40-14), Mt. Pleasant (26-7), Yough (14-0), Southmoreland (34-0), East Allegheny (4-0), Johnstown (34-13) and Greensburg Central Catholic (20-0).

Smith coached at GCC prior to coming to Penn-Trafford.

While Mt. Pleasant finished second in the conference, the Warriors’ biggest win came against East Allegheny when J.P. Sarsfield scored the game’s only touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“That was a great game,” Smith said. “Early on, they were our biggest rival.”

In the first round of the playoffs, running back Glenn Klingensmith rushed for 177 yards, and the Warriors’ defense kept a Uniontown offense in check in a 21-10 victory.

“Sonny Thomas set up a ‘Crazy 8’ offense that we ran against Uniontown,” Smith said. “Sonny is a great coach, and we basically told the quarterback (Jeff Filkovski) to count the players in the defense and run to the area with the fewest people.”

The Warriors then dropped a 14-0 decision to Knoch in the semifinals to finish the season 9-3.

Smith earned conference Coach of the Year honors, and Rob Cortazzo was the conference’s Most Valuable Player.

“We had a lot of great players,” Smith said. “Jeff was a very good quarterback, Glenn was an outstanding running back and Dave Richards was a very good end.

“They all did a great job. They ended the division within the district. It was a rewarding season.”

And while the program became competitive after that, it wasn’t until 1993 when they won their second conference title under the late John Yaccino.

Tags: Penn-Trafford

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trafford, PA
Penn, PA
Football
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
City
Derry, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
City
Uniontown, PA
Trafford, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Jeannette, PA
Penn, PA
Education
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Richards
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
924
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy