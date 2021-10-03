Heart leaf stories with Désirée Nick and Will Smith

KI have an idea how you are doing, but we have suddenly felt strangely rejuvenated and elated since the federal election. Although the oldest of the candidates has the best chances for the Chancellery, Olaf Scholz is a young talent compared to Joe Biden, who once created a similar atmosphere of optimism. A wave of happy photos sweeps through the country. Angela Merkel poses with parrots in an unusually relaxed manner, beaming over both cheeks – at least until one of the critters takes a hearty bite. Elsewhere, the FDP and the Greens resolutely spread the start-up mood via selfies, although one does not know whether Baerbock Lindner did not bite afterwards.