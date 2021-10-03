CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Heart leaf stories with Désirée Nick and Will Smith

By Sonia Gupta
codelist.biz
 6 days ago

KI have an idea how you are doing, but we have suddenly felt strangely rejuvenated and elated since the federal election. Although the oldest of the candidates has the best chances for the Chancellery, Olaf Scholz is a young talent compared to Joe Biden, who once created a similar atmosphere of optimism. A wave of happy photos sweeps through the country. Angela Merkel poses with parrots in an unusually relaxed manner, beaming over both cheeks – at least until one of the critters takes a hearty bite. Elsewhere, the FDP and the Greens resolutely spread the start-up mood via selfies, although one does not know whether Baerbock Lindner did not bite afterwards.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Will Smith
Person
Désirée Nick
Person
Liam Hemsworth
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
The Independent

Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres after she assumes two-year-old son Psalm’s gold chain is ‘fake’

Kim Kardashian has amused fans by correcting Ellen DeGeneres after the talk-show host assumed a gold chain worn by the reality star’s two-year-old son Psalm West was “fake”.On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down for an interview with DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, during which they discussed the Skims founder’s four children, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, and how they are “so different”.When the conversation turned to Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, DeGeneres identified him as the one who was pictured on the reality star’s Instagram wearing a thick gold chain around his...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Audio Released From Horrific Videos Seen by Jurors in R. Kelly Case

Jurors in a federal sex-crimes case against R. Kelly were shown eight videos as part of an effort by the prosecution to prove the singer mentally, physically, and sexually abused women for almost three decades. On Monday, the media heard audio of those videos, which prosecutors said were effectively used as blackmail, and the contents were truly excruciating.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Age Discrimination#Fdp#Greens#Union
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Goes Makeup-Free While Snuggling Up To Her Husband In Cute Photo

The Mexican-American actress looked stunning as she cozied up to her hubby, François-Henri Pinault, on a scenic boat ride. Salma Hayek is the true definition of a natural beauty. The 55-year-old actress showed once again that age is but a number when she went makeup-free for a stunning selfie she took with husband François-Henri Pinault, 59, on Tuesday (Sept. 28). In the snap, the Eternals star cuddled up to her French businessman beau as they enjoyed what seemed to be a romantic boat ride in the ocean. Salma gave the camera a sweet selfie, while François-Henri had a soft grin on his face.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
shefinds

Khloe Kardashian’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Khloe Kardashian’s beauty transformation has been well documented across the internet, and the reality star and ‘Good American’ owner only continues to evolve as she posted an ad video to Instagram looking different than usual early this week. The new look comes after it was alleged that Kardashian was not in attendance at the Met Gala for reportedly being “too C-list,” although many of her family members were there.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Scott Disick is apparently 'dating again' after 'unexpected' split from Amelia Hamlin

It's been a busy couple of months for Scott Disick. In August, his shady DMs about ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were leaked, and just a few days later, he split from his girlfriend of almost a year, Amelia Hamlin. But it seems he's been able to put all that drama behind him, and is reportedly back on the dating scene just a month after his relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Shannen Doherty shares candid photos to show the ‘truth’ of cancer

Shannen Doherty has posted candid pictures of her battle with stage 4 breast cancer on social media to show fans what the disease really looks like.The former Beverly Hills 90210 star said she wanted to educate her followers so they would get check-ups and “cut thru the fear” of what may be in their future.She posted the pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday, saying: “For breast cancer awareness month, I’d like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second. Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy