Oklahoma Man Gets 30+ Years In Prison For Raping Child

An Oklahoma man, who forced a minor to perform sex act in return for basic necessities, was sentenced this week in federal court, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced James Damien McIntosh, 43, Tulsa, to a total of 365 months in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

On May 11, 2021, McIntosh pleaded guilty to incest in Indian Country and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

McIntosh admitted to knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor female from March 18, 2015, to Dec. 10, 2019. He further admitted to using his cell phone to coerce the minor into sexual activity.

According to court documents, the minor disclosed to authorities that she had been raped by McIntosh numerous times starting in 2015. She told officers that the defendant would send electronic messages using code words to coerce her into sex acts with him.

McIntosh would make her perform the sex acts in exchange for privileges and basic necessities like clothing and toiletries. He would also threaten the victim and physically assault the victim if she did not comply with his demands.

The FBI and Tulsa Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sandra M. Urban and Christopher J. Nassar prosecuted the case.

