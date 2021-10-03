CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Man Gets 30+ Years In Prison For Raping Child

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
An Oklahoma man, who forced a minor to perform sex act in return for basic necessities, was sentenced this week in federal court, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced James Damien McIntosh, 43, Tulsa, to a total of 365 months in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

On May 11, 2021, McIntosh pleaded guilty to incest in Indian Country and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

McIntosh admitted to knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor female from March 18, 2015, to Dec. 10, 2019. He further admitted to using his cell phone to coerce the minor into sexual activity.

According to court documents, the minor disclosed to authorities that she had been raped by McIntosh numerous times starting in 2015. She told officers that the defendant would send electronic messages using code words to coerce her into sex acts with him.

McIntosh would make her perform the sex acts in exchange for privileges and basic necessities like clothing and toiletries. He would also threaten the victim and physically assault the victim if she did not comply with his demands.

The FBI and Tulsa Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sandra M. Urban and Christopher J. Nassar prosecuted the case.

michael pollard
6d ago

if he is actually guilty he should have been sent right to the gas chambers.

Jud Herring
6d ago

Now why should we pay for a twisted individual like this to continue living? Just hang him in public and be done

Dianna Beal
6d ago

mayne his cell boys will take care of him real good. evil creature

The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Dies After Highway Motorcycle Gang Shootout On I-4

The woman who was struck with a bullet in the Friday motorcycle gang shootout on I-4 near in Polk County has died, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday during a press briefing, it started as a physical fight when two groups of rival bikers, the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club and the Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Club then passed each other on I-4.
The Free Press - TFP

Passengers With Guns In Carry-On Bags At Pittsburgh International Airport Now Face Revocation Of Concealed Carry Permit

PITTSBURGH, PA, – Acting United States Attorney Steve Kaufman has announced a new way of dealing with travelers who have guns in their carry-on bags at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoints. Following is the statement he issued today during a news conference hosted by Transportation Security Administration (TSA). “Unfortunately, it...
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Sheriff Offers ‘Staycation’ For Whoever Lost 770 Pounds Of Marijuana

A Florida Sheriff is offering an all-expenses-paid staycation for the person who misplaced their 770 pounds of marijuana. “If you happened to have lost or misplaced approximately 770 pounds of high-grade marijuana and would like to have your property returned, please contact our Narcotics Agents and we will be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property,” said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.
The Free Press - TFP

Three Defendants Sentenced to Prison in Multi-State Dog Fighting Conspiracy

Three defendants have been sentenced for their roles in an interstate dogfighting network across the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, and New Jersey. According to court documents, from at least 2013 to 2018, Chester A. Moody, Jr., 47, of Glenn Dale, Maryland; Emmanuel A. Powe, Sr., 46, of Frederick, Maryland; and Odell S. Anderson, Sr., 52, of the District of Columbia, sponsored and exhibited dogs, as well as participated in almost every other aspect of dogfighting: selling, buying, possessing, training, transporting, delivering and receiving dogs so that those dogs could be used in dog fighting ventures.
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Teen Arrested In Homicide Of 16-Year-Old

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teenager for his involvement in the murder of a 16-year-old, on October 1, 2021. Through the investigation, detectives identified Jadon Christian Felix Saunders-Rigueur, 17, as the shooter. Deputies were called to the 1800 block of Lake Chapman Drive at...
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Arrested With A Dozen Cats And Skeletal Remains Found In Home

A Florida woman has been arrested after deputies execute a search warrant to discover malnourished cats and skeletal remains in and out of the woman’s home. On October 6th, 2021, detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force responded to the home of Luuly Quang in Fort Myers after learning that there were approximately a dozen cats living in deplorable conditions.
The Free Press - TFP

Charges Dropped Against Illegal Migrants Who Said They Were Transported To Private Property And Arrested For Trespassing

Criminal charges were dropped against 11 illegal migrants who said they were transported to private property and then arrested for trespassing in Val Verde County, Texas, The Texas Tribune reported on Tuesday. The migrants told Democratic Val Verde County Attorney David Martinez that they were apprehended, restrained with zip ties,...
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

