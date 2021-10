MADISON, WI (WSAU) – For a 40th consecutive drawing, nobody hit all five numbers and the Powerball in the multi-state lottery game. Winning numbers from Saturday night were 28, 38, 42, 47, 52, with a Powerball of 1. With no winners, the jackpot for Monday’s drawing is expected to be $670 million, with a cash-out option of just over $474 million.