Chivas was able to get their first win and first goals under new coach Michel Leaño with a 4-1 friendly win over Leon in San Jose. The match, which had been postponed because of an incident in a previous match, was played without a fans in attendance. Chivas was nonetheless able to dominate and get a comfortable win over a Leon side that looked dispirited from the start. Chivas had failed to score in three Liga MX games under Leaño as well as in a friendly against El Salvador side F.A.S. on Wednesday which ended 0-0 but came out big on Saturday.

SOCCER ・ 4 HOURS AGO