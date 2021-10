Students 9th thru 12th interested in the bowling team this year – we will be having tryouts November 5th,8th,9th from 3:30 to 5:00 pm at Poelking South 8871 Kingsridge Drive by the Dayton Mall. Bowling is a great way to earn a gym credit. You will learn about the fun and interesting sport of bowling, you’ll be surprised at how much fun you can have bowling and if you like competition Bowling can be very competitive. There is no experience required the Miamisburg Bowling coaching staff will teach you. You must sign up and complete final forms to try out. Any Questions please email Coach Doug Smith at asmith@miamisburg.k12.oh.us.

DAYTON, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO