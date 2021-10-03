Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Excited To Learn From Veterans

While the Los Angeles Lakers have caught plenty of flak for the overall age of the roster, they did manage to add a few players entering their prime like Kendrick Nunn. The 26-year-old established himself as a key starter in the rotation for the Miami Heat during his first two years in the league. Although he could have been on the lookout for a potential payday, he decided to take less in exchange for another opportunity to compete for a championship with the Lakers.