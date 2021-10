As Will Sirmon lined up for the kick from 22-yards out, the Pioneers simply had to watch as the #12 ranked Union College Dutchmen ended their perfect 3-0 start to the season. In a 30-9 loss, the Pioneers couldn’t find their way into the endzone on what was originally slated to be Utica College’s 75th Anniversary Homecoming weekend. This loss would push the Pioneers to 3-1 to start the season as their chapter of non-conference matchups comes to a close.

