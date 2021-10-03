This week in CHS history | Harry’s Fine Foods reborn, COVID-19 ‘Phase 3,’ and the curse of the Bagel Deli
Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. Capitol Hill’s Copy Mart slapped with copyright lawsuit for ‘coursepacks’. Give CHS a buck and support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.www.capitolhillseattle.com
Comments / 0