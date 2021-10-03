This week in CHS history | Harry’s Fine Foods reborn, COVID-19 ‘Phase 3,’ and the curse of the Bagel Deli

The phrase “living your best life” means different things to different people. However, most of us can agree that walking up to a window and ordering a giant slice of cake certainly qualifies. And that’s exactly what the owners of The Cat and Rabbitt, a new bakery in Tacoma, had in mind when they came […] The post The Delicious Bakery In Washington Where You Can Savor Cake By The Slice appeared first on Only In Your State.

TACOMA, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO