Athletics-Kenya's Jepkosgei upsets Kosgei to win London Marathon

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei won a thrilling women's London Marathon on Sunday in two hours, 17 minutes and 43 seconds as world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei faded late in the race to finish outside the podium places. Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia was a comfortable winner of...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Brigid Kosgei ready for London Marathon hat-trick bid despite Olympic exertions

Brigid Kosgei insists she is well prepared and ready to defend her Virgin Money London Marathon title despite the short turnaround from the Olympics last month. Sunday’s race comes just eight weeks after the Kenyan claimed marathon silver in Sapporo where the runners endured hot and humid conditions. Many competitors...
WORLD
Telegraph

BBC urged by British athletes and MPs to not end 40-year London Marathon coverage

Athletes and MPs expressed dismay the BBC could surrender the rights to the London Marathon amid warnings doing so would threaten the race’s fundraising mission. British running veterans Jo Pavey and Martyn Rooney told Telegraph Sport it would be “a shame” if the corporation lost one of sport’s most iconic mass-participation events after organisers confirmed they were in talks over defecting to another terrestrial broadcaster.
WORLD
Brigid Kosgei
Metro International

Athletics-Ethiopia’s Lemma secures maiden London Marathon victory

LONDON (Reuters) -Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma won the men’s London Marathon in a time of two hours, four minutes and one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday. In cool and dry conditions, Lemma improved on his podium finish last year to surge ahead...
WORLD
uticaphoenix.net

Kenya’s Kipchoge defends Olympic marathon title

SAPPORO, Japan — Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge pulled away late and no one could come close to catching him as he defended his marathon title at the Tokyo Olympics. Kipchoge finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 38 seconds on a breezy and humid Sunday along the streets of Sapporo. It was more than 80 seconds ahead of runner-up Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands. Bashir Abdi of Belgium earned bronze to close out the track and field portion of the Tokyo Games.
WORLD
Indy100

In Pictures: Elite athletes and fancy dress runners take part in London Marathon

More than 40,000 people have hit the streets of the UK capital to take part in the London Marathon a year after the event was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.Some famous faces were among those taking part in the race.There was a dry start to the race but cloudier skies, sunny spells and brisk winds were expected, according to the Met Office.Last year’s marathon was replaced by a virtual run where participants chose their own route and a further 40,000 participants will earn their medal by taking part in the virtual event this year.Sunday’s outing is the first time the two events will take place simultaneously.Plenty of colour was provided by the participants who opted to run in fancy dress, from cartoon robots to busy bees. Read More Camilla enjoys storytime call from youngsters as she becomes patron of charityYoungest London Marathon runner raising funds for medics who saved her lifeVolunteers prepare for ‘great day’ as essential part of London Marathon
CORONAVIRUS
Ottumwa Courier

Lemma wins London Marathon, off podium as COVID precaution

LONDON (AP) — Sisay Lemma won the London Marathon for the first time on Sunday but was kept off the podium due to coronavirus protocols. Testing negative allowed the 30-year-old Lemma to race after being deemed a close contact of fellow Ethiopian Kinde Atanaw, who withdrew after a positive test on Saturday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Widow marks wedding anniversary among Macmillan’s London Marathon runners

Mariam Ayad’s husband Billy Hookway left her a list of challenges, including the London Marathon, when he died from bile duct cancer aged just 36. A woman whose late husband left her a list of challenges will tick off the London Marathon when she joins thousands of runners taking part in the event on Sunday.
WORLD
The Independent

Andorra vs England prediction: How will World Cup qualifier play out?

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of...
SOCCER
ESPN

Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma claims men's London Marathon win

LONDON -- Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the men's London Marathon in a time of two hours four minutes and one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday. Lemma, who finished on the podium last year, crossed the line 27 seconds ahead of Kenya's...
SPORTS
BBC

London Marathon: Suffolk man who ran with wife's ashes returns

A man who ran the last London Marathon carrying his late wife's ashes is running again this year to thank a charity that has supported him. Chris Rose, 41, from Rendlesham, Suffolk, ran the marathon in April 2019, two months after his wife Angela died from breast cancer. She had...
CANCER
The Independent

Ian Baraclough happy to embrace the challenge as injuries hit Northern Ireland

Ian Baraclough insisted he was happy to embrace the challenge of guiding Northern Ireland into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Switzerland while dealing with yet more injury problems.Northern Ireland fought out a goalless draw with the Swiss in Belfast last month while without a string of regulars, and it will be a similar story in Geneva with seven players – including Jonny and Corry Evans Ali McCann and Shayne Lavery – from the original 26-man squad having been ruled out.Injury woes are nothing new for Baraclough, who could be forgiven for feeling he has had one hand tied...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails female referee for England match as watershed moment for gender equality

Gareth Southgate has heralded England’s first match to be refereed by a woman as a watershed occasion for gender equality.Kateryna Monzul will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier away in Andorra She will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with UEFA’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.Southgate acknowledged it is a step forward for female officials but is largely uninterested in their sex so long...
UEFA
The Independent

Pressure on Switzerland in Northern Ireland qualifier, insists Steven Davis

Northern Ireland’s Steven Davis believes all the pressure is on Switzerland going into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier in Geneva.The visitors start the match three points behind the Swiss in the battle for second place and a play-off berth from Group C, knowing a win would keep their fate in their own hands but that a defeat would be a massive blow to hopes of reaching Qatar 2022.Even so, Davis believes home expectation mean it is the Swiss, ranked 15th in the world compared to Northern Ireland’s 47th, who carry the greater burdens.😃 One day out 📸 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/gYobhpCUmX— Northern...
SPORTS
WNMT AM 650

Athletics-Ethiopia’s Tura holds off Rupp to win Chicago Marathon

(Reuters) – Ethiopia’s Seifu Tura won the men’s Chicago Marathon in 2:06:12 on Sunday, after breaking away from the pack late in the race and battling through warm and windy weather. It was the first major title for Tura, who held off 2017 champion Galen Rupp through the final stretch...
SPORTS
The Independent

Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:On this day at the FIFA World Cup 📅: In 1990 Roger Milla scored twice in Naples to send Cameroon 🇨🇲 to the quarter-finals against Colombia 🇨🇴 with a little help from René Higuita.See all the action from the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup on @ITV pic.twitter.com/KEjAD85XrP— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2018Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later...
FIFA

