The price is going down according to Terra price analysis. Terra price analysis is bullish today. Luna is currently trading at $44. The first drop occurred on the last day when the price fell to $37.01 just before resuming its ascent. This market’s $37 mark is crucial because it was previously said that resistance would be anticipated at this point. However, recent increases have seen the price shoot up dramatically, overcoming all of these boundaries and even reaching $48 today. This demonstrates that demand is once again returning to the market.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO