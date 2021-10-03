Collars will track trumpeter swans
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced an effort to better track migration routes for trumpeter swans and identify winter habitats. The effort pairs the DNR with the Great lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, other Great Lakes states and the Canadian province of Manitoba. Together, they hope to place 100 GPS collars on trumpeter swans. The collars will allow scientists to track the swans’ movement, including where they spend their winters.www.leadertelegram.com
