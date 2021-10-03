NU’EST’s Ren Reveals How He Prepared For “Hedwig And The Angry Inch” And His Thoughts On Becoming A Musical Actor

Director Hwang Dong Hyuk shared some behind stories regarding his megahit Netflix series, 'Squid Game'. In an interview with one exclusive media outlet, director Hwang Dong Hyuk revealed that he had actually completed writing the script for 'Squid Game' back in 2009. However, his script continued to get rejected by investors and actors who thought the script was "weird". This rejection went on for ten years, and studios were not interested in taking up his project. He stated, "There were a lot of people who told me that ['Squid Game'] was a project that was weird and too unrealistic. I continuously got rejected from investors and actors."

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO