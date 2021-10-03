CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NU’EST’s Ren Reveals How He Prepared For “Hedwig And The Angry Inch” And His Thoughts On Becoming A Musical Actor

Cover picture for the articleNU’EST’s Ren recently participated in an interview where he reflected on his starring role in the ongoing musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”!. Ren said that as soon as he was confirmed to take on the role of Hedwig, he watched the original film and spent time analyzing the storyline. “In order to portray the character perfectly, I even practiced while wearing high heels,” he added.

