Syria's Assad calls Jordan's king amid thaw in relations

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II received a call on Sunday from Syrian President Bashar Assad, the first conversation between the two leaders after a decade of strain over Syria's civil war. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...

Beaumont Enterprise

Syria's Assad allows exiled uncle to return to avoid prison

BEIRUT (AP) — President Bashar Assad allowed his exiled uncle back into Syria to avoid serving a four-year prison term in France, where he had spent more than 30 years, a Syrian pro-government newspaper reported late Friday. Rifaat Assad's lawyer confirmed his client has left France, denying he fled French...
NBC News

Calls for peace with Israel backfire after Iraqi conference

A lot can change in a year. Before Israel's historic agreements with Arab countries beginning in August 2020, openly discussing the possibility of normalizing relations with the Jewish state would have been unthinkable in Iraq. But last week, speakers at a conference attended by hundreds in the country's Kurdish region did just that.
101 WIXX

Jordan’s state carrier to resume flights to Syria for first time in decade

AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordan’s state carrier, Royal Jordanian, will resume direct flights to Damascus from Oct. 3 for the first time in nearly a decade in the latest step to restore extensive business ties with Syria hurt by the conflict, officials said. Flights had been suspended at the start of...
Miami Herald

Jordan’s king denies impropriety in luxury home purchases

Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday denied any impropriety in his purchase of luxury homes abroad, citing security needs for keeping quiet about the transactions that are reportedly worth more than $100 million. He said no public funds were used. But in a sign the Royal Palace was concerned by...
US News and World Report

U.S. Says It Won't Normalize or Upgrade Diplomatic Ties With Syria's Assad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has no plans to "normalize or upgrade" diplomatic relations with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and also does not encourage others to do so, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday. The comments came in response to Reuters questions on whether Washington...
Union Leader

While his country struggles, Jordan's King Abdullah secretly splurges

While billions of dollars in American aid poured into Jordan over the past decade, a secret stream of money was flowing in the opposite direction as the country's ruler, King Abdullah II, spent millions on extravagant homes in the United States. Using an extensive network of offshore accounts that disguised...
Times Daily

'Nothing secretive' about Jordan king's real estate, FM says

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s foreign minister on Thursday pushed back against a report that the country’s monarch, King Abdullah II, went out of his way to hide the purchase of more than a dozen luxury homes worth more than $106 million, saying there was "nothing secretive” about the transactions.
Foreign Policy

Biden’s Inaction on Syria Risks Normalizing Assad—and His Crimes

From gassing sleeping towns and bombing hospitals, schools, and bakeries to employing yearslong starvation sieges and using crematoriums to conceal the mass murder of prison populations, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime has spared nothing in its brutal pursuit of survival over the past decade. When men, women, and children took...
AFP

Uncle of Syria's Assad returns home from decades-long exile

The uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has returned home from 36 years of exile to dodge arrest in France, the pro-government al-Watan newspaper reported Friday. Rifaat al-Assad, 84, arrived in Damascus on Thursday, al-Watan said on its Facebook page, nearly a month after a Paris appeals court upheld a four-year prison sentence issued against him last year for misappropriating public funds in Syria, laundering the spoils and building a vast property portfolio in France with ill-gotten gains. Formerly Syria's vice president, Rifaat al-Assad left his home country in 1984 after mounting a failed coup against his brother Hafez, who led Syria from 1971 to 2000. "In order to prevent his imprisonment in France .. President Assad rises above what Rifaat al-Assad has said and done and allows him to return to Syria," al-Watan said.
allkpop.com

Iran's foreign minister reportedly stated they will suspend Korean dramas if the frozen fund issue is not resolved by Korea

Iran's foreign minister reportedly stated that if the freeze fund issue in Korea is not resolved, Korean dramas could be suspended in Iran. According to the semi-governmental ISNA news agency, on October 7, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Russian officials in Moscow the previous day and made such remarks.
AFP

US envoy on Yemen returns as UN drops abuse probe

The US envoy on Yemen on Friday started a fresh peace bid that includes a stop in Saudi Arabia, which succeeded in scuttling a UN-backed probe into abuses in the conflict. "We remain deeply concerned by credible reporting of human rights violations and abuses in Yemen by all parties to the conflict, including the unlawful recruitment or use of child soldiers, torture, sexual violence and the use of starvation as a weapon of war."
The Independent

Iranian FM in Beirut discusses 'positive' Iran-Saudi talks

Iran’s foreign minister said he discussed with officials in Beirut Thursday the “positive” effects of ongoing talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and blamed foreign troops based in the Middle East for regional instability. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on his first visit to Lebanon since taking his post after Iran’s presidential elections this summer. He arrived in Beirut late Wednesday from Moscow. He said nuclear talks to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers, stalled since June, will resume soon.“We have positively evaluated the continuation of Iranian-Saudi negotiations,” Amir-Abdollahian told reporters after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, referring to...
The Independent

The battle for the badlands of Yemen

The young men pour into the hospital straight from the front lines, their limbs broken or missing, their skin burned by missiles and drones, bullet wounds in their heads and necks. Their relatives follow, keeping vigil next to their cots or producing permission slips to carry those who have succumbed to the cemetery across town, where row after row of identical headstones now stretch out in the sand.
The Independent

Germany's Merkel to meet Israeli leaders in farewell visit

Germany s lame-duck chancellor, Angela Merkel was in Israel on Sunday for a final visit before leaving office. The visit caps Merkel's 16 years in office, which were characterized by near unwavering support for Israel. Following an inconclusive election last month, her eventual successor — to be determined in lengthy coalition talks — is not expected to change that approach.Merkel was scheduled Sunday to meet Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett and visit Israel's national Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem. Her talks with Israeli leaders were expected to focus on Iran's nuclear program. Germany was a leading player...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why do Iraq's elections matter to the world?

Iraq s elections on Sunday come with enormous challenges: Iraq’s economy has been battered by years of conflict, endemic corruption and more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. State institutions are failing, the country’s infrastructure is crumbling. Powerful paramilitary groups increasingly threaten the authority of the state, and hundreds of thousands of people are still displaced from the years of war against the Islamic State group. While few Iraqis expect meaningful change in their day-to-day lives, the parliament elections will shape the direction of Iraq’s foreign policy at a key time in the Middle East including as Iraq is mediating...
AFP

Israel security will remain priority, Merkel says on farewell tour

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel said Israel's security will be a top priority for "every German government", during a farewell tour in the Jewish state Sunday near the end of her 16-year term in office. Merkel, making her eighth and final visit as chancellor to Israel before retiring from politics, held talks with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett before visiting Jerusalem's Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem. "After the crimes against humanity of the Shoah (Holocaust), it has been possible to reset and to reestablish relations between Germany," Merkel said, standing alongside Bennett. "I want to use this opportunity to emphasise that the topic of Israel's security will always be of central importance and a central topic of every German government."
