Letter: Sharing misinformation

There have been a number of letters printed recently in the News-Journal from the usual list of Trump zealots replete with the usual misinformation and distortions. In regards to Afghanistan, it should be noted that it was the Trump administration that brokered a deal with the Taliban under which after the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, the U.S. would withdraw by May 1. No provisions were made for Afghan nationals who had assisted U.S. forces. In fact, Stephen Miller, a high aide in the Trump administration, prevented the vetting of any Afghans.