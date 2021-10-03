CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Brewers (95-66) and Los Angeles Dodgers (105-56) face each other in game No. 162 of the season. It is a huge game for the Dodgers, as they need to win and clinch a series sweep of the Brewers to even have a chance at playing game No. 163 for the NL West title. First pitch for Sunday’s game is at 3:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. Let’s analyze the lines around the Brewers vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

