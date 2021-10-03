Grant A Gift Autism Foundation Annual Gala
The mission of Grant a Gift Autism Foundation (GGAF) is to help children, young adults, and their families master living with autism by providing fundraising and advocacy to support the services provided at the Ackerman Center. Working in conjunction with the Ackerman Center they are committed to providing access to best-in-class diagnostic and treatment services to all families facing the challenges of autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions.kdwn.com
