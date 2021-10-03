You & Mr Jones Acquires Majority Stake In DP6, Expands Data, Tech Capabilities In Latin America
You & Mr Jones has acquired a majority stake in DP6, a Brazil-based marketing technology and data company supporting Latin America founded by Tiago Turini and Leo Naressi. The deal comes as marketers face growing challenges around data and marketing intelligence with the impending removal of third-party cookies, and numerous regulatory moves concerning data and privacy underway around the world.www.mediapost.com
Comments / 0