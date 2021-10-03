CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

This week's elections could pave way for Prague to Czech out of EU

Cover picture for the articleThe elections in the Czech Republic later this week have largely been ignored, but the political situation in the country is not only compelling, it could have ramifications for the rest of Europe, and in particular for the EU. Czechs go to the polls on Friday and Saturday in legislative...

Czech president taken to hospital day after elections

Czech President Milos Zeman was taken to a Prague hospital on Sunday, shortly after meeting Prime Minister Andrej Babis following a general election in which the billionaire populist was narrowly defeated by a centre-right alliance. Babis met Zeman, his long-time political ally, a day after his ANO party lost to the Together alliance, which said it was ready to form a majority government with another grouping. But Zeman had made it clear earlier that he would appoint the head of a party, not an alliance, following the election, suggesting Babis would get the first attempt at negotiating a viable cabinet. "I can't see many reasons why he would do something else," Tomas Lebeda, an analyst at Palacky University in the eastern Czech city of Olomouc, told AFP.
Czech Prime Minister Babis loses election in neck race, is he on his way out?

Babish admitted the loss on Saturday evening. The sensitive defeat shakes the populist prime minister. Early this week, his ANO (“Yes”) party won a modest election victory. The disclosure of the Pandora Papers about a French mansion he bought through an offshore company does not appear to affect his popularity just before the election. The bad Corona policy and the scandals surrounding his company, Agrofert, did not affect the political reputation of the prime minister and billionaire.
France and Germany say Poland must abide by EU rules

PARIS (Reuters) – Poland has a legal and moral obligation as a member of the European Union to abide by the bloc’s rules completely and unconditionally, the foreign ministers of France and Germany said in a joint statement issued on Friday. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal on Thursday ruled that parts of...
Israel security will remain priority, Merkel says on farewell tour

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel said Israel's security will be a top priority for "every German government", during a farewell tour in the Jewish state Sunday near the end of her 16-year term in office. Merkel, making her eighth and final visit as chancellor to Israel before retiring from politics, held talks with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett before visiting Jerusalem's Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem. "After the crimes against humanity of the Shoah (Holocaust), it has been possible to reset and to reestablish relations between Germany," Merkel said, standing alongside Bennett. "I want to use this opportunity to emphasise that the topic of Israel's security will always be of central importance and a central topic of every German government."
Hungary comes to Poland’s defense over EU court ruling

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister has signed a government resolution welcoming a Polish constitutional court ruling that challenges the primacy of European Union law. The resolution signed by Viktor Orban on Saturday accuses EU institutions of overextending their powers over EU member countries. It followed a very different joint statement from the German and French foreign ministers, who said Poland has an obligation to respect the EU’s common rules. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal held Thursday that the Polish Constitution has primacy over EU laws in some cases. Poland’s main opposition leader has called on Poles to defend their EU membership in protests planned for Sunday evening in Warsaw and other Polish cities.
EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc.France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire."The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action. She also hinted...
Polish court rules supremacy of EU law is incompatible with constitution, setting up battle with Brussels

A Polish court has ruled that placing EU law over the country’s domestic law is unconstitutional, a verdict that could have serious repercussions for Poland’s position within the EU.The landmark ruling was the culmination of months of speculation over a case submitted by Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who disputed an earlier EU decision that the bloc’s law should take precedence over national laws.The head of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal said that the operation of EU bodies “outside the limits of the powers conferred by the Republic of Poland, meaning the Constitution of Poland is not the highest law of the...
Poland's president urges EU to stop Belarus migrant 'push'

The European Union should take “specific actions” to stop Belarus “pushing” migrants across its border into Polish territory, Poland s president said on Thursday.President Andrzej Duda didn’t outline what those actions might be, but said he’s hoping for assistance beyond what the 27-member bloc’s border agency FRONTEX is already providing on the ground. “I believe and hope that ... the European Union will undertake specific actions in order to get Belarusian authorities to change their stance,” Duda said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been...
Five things to know about the Czech Republic

The Czech Republic, which holds general elections on Friday and Saturday, is an ex-communist country that has been an EU member since May 1, 2004. The Czech Republic became a NATO member in 1999 before joining the European Union. It is also a part of the Schengen free travel area, but it has resisted adopting the euro, favouring its own koruna (crown) currency. The current head of state is Milos Zeman, a pro-Russian, pro-Chinese former communist. He was re-elected for a second consecutive term in January 2018. Billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis presides over a minority government with tacit backing from the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia for a parliamentary majority.
Polish court to rule which takes primacy: EU or Polish law

Poland’s constitutional court is to rule Thursday in a key case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country.The ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal is expected to define the future of Poland’s already troubled relationship with the 27-member bloc in the key area of law and justice.The expected verdict comes after months of court proceedings in which representatives of the government, the president and the parliament argued that Poland's Constitution comes before EU law and that rulings by the Court of Justice of the EU are sometimes in conflict with Poland's legal order....
Czech billionaire PM Babis seeks new term in vote too close to call

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czechs vote on Friday and Saturday in a tight election between populist leader Andrej Babis and a group of opposition parties who blame him for running up debt, mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic and mixing his business interests with those of the country. Babis’s centrist ANO party led...
Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, they thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity.Yet 17 years later, as the EU ramps up efforts to rein in democratic backsliding in both countries, some of the governing right-wing populists in Hungary and Poland are comparing the bloc to their former Soviet oppressors — and flirting with the prospect of exiting the bloc.“Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding...
Czech party seeks referendum on leaving EU

PRAGUE, Czech Republic: The right-of-center Czech party, the SPD, which could be part of a new Czech government next month, is demanding the cabinet propose legislation that could lead to a referendum to leave the European Union (EU), its leader Tomio Okamura said on Wednesday. The populist pro-EU ANO party,...
