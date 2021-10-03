This week's elections could pave way for Prague to Czech out of EU

Czech President Milos Zeman was taken to a Prague hospital on Sunday, shortly after meeting Prime Minister Andrej Babis following a general election in which the billionaire populist was narrowly defeated by a centre-right alliance. Babis met Zeman, his long-time political ally, a day after his ANO party lost to the Together alliance, which said it was ready to form a majority government with another grouping. But Zeman had made it clear earlier that he would appoint the head of a party, not an alliance, following the election, suggesting Babis would get the first attempt at negotiating a viable cabinet. "I can't see many reasons why he would do something else," Tomas Lebeda, an analyst at Palacky University in the eastern Czech city of Olomouc, told AFP.

