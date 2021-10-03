What to Know About the Texas Abortion Law

The recently passed Texas abortion law promotes vigilante action, turning citizens into bounty hunters to carry out public policy. This law replaces government involvement, allowing large organizations like Texas Right to Live to police other citizens. If successful, similar laws could be passed to enforce legislated social policies. There is no justice in this law, a law that allows one person to sue another without having been harmed nor have any relationship to the person being sued. It does this in such a way that the person being sued may be sued multiple times for a single event until they lose.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO