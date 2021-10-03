CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

What to Know About the Texas Abortion Law

By Law Journal Editorial Board
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas recently passed the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the nation, Senate Bill 8, and the United States Supreme Court, by a vote of 5-4, refused to block its enforcement despite obvious inconsistencies with Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and the unorthodox standing questions it presented. The statute prohibits virtually all abortions after six weeks and before fetal viability. As a result of this broad and intrusive law, pregnant women in Texas are already unable to access safe and legal abortions in their state. And as the draftsmen intended, it will soon have a negative copycat effect in other states.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourconroenews.com

The Justice Department will argue against Texas' abortion law Friday. Here's what you need to know.

But as those legal battles continue — with one case the subject of a federal court hearing Friday — Senate Bill 8 still stands. Abortion providers, doctors, women’s rights groups and even the U.S. government are battling to overturn the law, which bans the procedure after approximately six weeks of pregnancy — before many know they’re pregnant. The nation’s highest court has taken up the law once — though it didn’t weigh in on its constitutionality — and multiple lawsuits are pending. A federal lawsuit filed by the Biden administration will hold a hearing Friday in a U.S. District Court.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
indybay.org

San Francisco Protests Texas Abortion Law

Photos: Terry Scussel, Stephanie Mohan, CorneliaAnn Grimes / Pro Bono Photo. One marcher used her body as a sign declaring "My Body, My Choice". Another noted that Texas gives more reproductive rights to a virus than to women. In the Houston, Texas march, there were signs demanding "Abort Abott" Others noted that their grandparents had marched for the same rights that all had thought won.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLK50

A ripple effect: What Texas’ new abortion law means for Memphis clinics

Sue Burbano has a word to describe conversations with her patients at CHOICES Memphis Center for Reproductive Health, where she’s a patient educator for people getting abortions. After consulting with a doctor, they go to her office to schedule a second appointment at least 48 hours later, which is when the procedure is legally allowed. There, patients sometimes share their stories; to Burbano, they “undrown.”
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Texas' abortion law puts the Constitution on the line

Just before midnight on Sept. 1, when the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to allow Senate Bill 8 — Texas’ ban on virtually all abortions after about the sixth week of pregnancy — to go into effect, it provoked an especially harsh dissenting opinion from the three progressive justices, penned by Sonia Sotomayor.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortions#Senate Bill
wrtv.com

Federal judge blocks restrictive abortion law in Texas

A federal judge ordered Texas to suspend its restrictive abortion law, according to The Associated Press. The order came from Judge Robert Pitman following a request from the Department of Justice. From the moment S.B. 8 went into effect, women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives...
TEXAS STATE
flagpole.com

Texas Abortion Law Encourages Vigilantes

The recently passed Texas abortion law promotes vigilante action, turning citizens into bounty hunters to carry out public policy. This law replaces government involvement, allowing large organizations like Texas Right to Live to police other citizens. If successful, similar laws could be passed to enforce legislated social policies. There is no justice in this law, a law that allows one person to sue another without having been harmed nor have any relationship to the person being sued. It does this in such a way that the person being sued may be sued multiple times for a single event until they lose.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Supporters hoping the Texas abortion law stays in place

SAN ANTONIO - A hearing is underway in Austin which could block the new Texas abortion law. The lawsuit was brought by the Justice Department. People on both sides of the abortion debate or are paying a lot of attention to what’s happening in Austin today. Our Joe Galli talked to pro-life activists and organizers of a pro-choice march happening Saturday.
TEXAS STATE
kcaw.org

Sitkans gather to protest Texas abortion law this weekend

Over 100 people gathered and marched through downtown Sitka this weekend, in protest of anti-abortion legislation passed in Texas last month. The law, which makes no allowances for victims of rape or incest, bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Protestors made signs, and chanted, “My body, my choice,” while marching up and down Lincoln Street, in support of abortion rights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
clarkchronicle.com

The Controversy Behind The Texas Abortion Law

Governer Greg Abbott signed the “heartbeat bill” into law, that would take effect September 2021, making Texas the most restrictive state in the nation regarding abortion services. The law took a measure that would ban abortions in Texas after only six weeks of pregnancy, before most women are even aware they are pregnant. This contentious law has created oppurtunities for almost any individual to sue abortion providers and raised chaos among citizens about the morality behind it.
POLITICS
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca community reacts to Texas anti-abortion law

(WENY) -- The Ithaca community is reacting to the recently-passed Texas abortion law outlawing the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. According to The Daily Sun, on Saturday a large crowd gathered in front of Willard Straight Hall in applause hearing the words, "nobody's most personal medical decisions should be controlled by politicians, neighbors, complete strangers or anyone else."
aclufl.org

Texas’ Radical Abortion Ban Could Lead to Copycat Bills. Here’s What to Know.

*This information was last updated on October 7, 2021, after a federal court blocked SB 8. If you have questions about or need an abortion in Texas, visit needabortion.org. Texas’ new abortion ban, SB 8, is designed to ban abortion for most people in Texas and encourage anybody, anywhere, to sue a person who performed or helped someone get an abortion in violation of the ban. While SB 8 is uniquely egregious, it’s a stark example of what’s at stake in the nationwide fight for reproductive freedom. Its impact could spread to millions more nationwide if other states follow suit with copycat bills.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Judge temporarily blocks Texas anti-abortion law

A federal judge in Texas issued an order to temporarily block Texas’ restrictive anti-abortion law. Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood, says the judge’s ruling is an important temporary victory: “It’s being met with enormous excitement and gratitude that there was finally some sign of relief for the women of Texas. But I think there’s a long road ahead to restoring full abortion access for people in the state.”Oct. 7, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law

Abortions quickly resumed in at least six Texas clinics on Thursday after a federal judge halted the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., but other physicians remained hesitant, afraid the court order would not stand for long and thrust them back into legal jeopardy. It was unclear how many abortions Texas clinics rushed to perform in […]
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy