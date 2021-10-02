CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon results

By Savannah Smith, Paige Hill
wvlt.tv
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon was held on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. History was made during the half-marathon race on Sunday. “Thousands of participants crossed the finish line of the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon in World’s Fair Park during the Oct. 2-3 race weekend – and one of the runners, Amanda Martin of Knoxville, made history as the first female to place first overall in the half marathon with a time of 1:19:06,” race officials said.

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM -- A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Kodak, TN
City
Corryton, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Maryville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
State
South Carolina State
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
The Hill

US describes talks with Taliban as 'candid and professional'

Biden administration officials over the weekend held their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban leaders since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in late August. A State Department official described the talks, held in Qatar, as "candid and professional." "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Marathon#Race

Comments / 0

Community Policy