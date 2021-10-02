2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon results

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon was held on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. History was made during the half-marathon race on Sunday. “Thousands of participants crossed the finish line of the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon in World’s Fair Park during the Oct. 2-3 race weekend – and one of the runners, Amanda Martin of Knoxville, made history as the first female to place first overall in the half marathon with a time of 1:19:06,” race officials said.