Fantasy managers should look at their running back and make sure they have their backup before looking to anyone else this week on the waiver wire. When Dalvin Cook limped off the field in Week 2, the priority for his managers should have been rostering Alexander Mattison (if they didn’t grab him on draft day). In Week 3, Christian McCaffrey limped off the field with a hamstring injury. It doesn’t appear that he's going on IR, but he is going to miss a few games. If you have McCaffrey on your roster, you should also have Chuba Hubbard. Take a look at your running back and make sure he’s handcuffed. Off the soapbox now.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO