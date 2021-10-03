Wisconsin football: Report card after another brutal loss
All is not well in Badger Land. For the second consecutive Saturday, Wisconsin remained competitive against a ranked opponent before the wheels fell off in the second half, and this weekend’s result was a 38-17 home loss to Michigan. A week after allowing 31 unanswered points in the fourth quarter against Notre Dame, the Badgers were outscored 24-0 in the second half on Saturday until a meaningless Wisconsin touchdown in the final minute.saturdaytradition.com
Comments / 0