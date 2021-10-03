NFL DFS: FanDuel Week 4 cheat sheet

Set a winning NFL DFS lineup for Week 4 by combining value in each roster slot and exploiting the best matchups, all within the confines of the salary cap. Every week, we evaluate all of your FanDuel options to identify the best values among the lower-priced options, as well as the matchups to play or avoid, so you can select the players who are worth their high cap hit. Value is determined by the number of FanDuel points you can expect for every dollar invested in putting that player in your lineup. A player may be an "Average" or even a "Good" value while also projected to outscore a player identified as a "great value," but when you consider the cap hit and the salary you can put towards other players, you may decide that the "Great" value outweighs that projection.