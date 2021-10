Pierce and Zach are back this week to talk about the Friday night loss to Wake Forest and tonight’s game on the road in Miami. There’s not much that hasn’t already been said - but - as we all know, the defense right now is a total mess. The duo discuss what stands out in that mess - what t hey hope the coaches will find a way to fix - and where things seem to stand for the program. Pull out your copy of the remaining schedule and play along with the “How do we get to 6-6?” game! It’s an exciting time for hypotheticals. Hopefully the Hoos bounce back tonight - and the STL Podcast is here to help wish that along.

