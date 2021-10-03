CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADK supports education

mesabitribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlpha Delta Kappa supports education in a variety of ways. We give out scholarships and grants to students and teachers. ADK also donates to causes related to education to help several activities involving young people. One of the grants is a New Teacher Grant that is given to a beginning teacher to help defray classroom costs. This year's recipient is Kadee Vesledahl, a teacher at the Washington Elementary School in Hibbing. Sue Moody, ADK member, is pictured on the left presenting the grant to Ms. Vesledahl. ADK is a group of women educators past and present who wish all teachers and students a great school year!

