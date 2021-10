The Buffalo Sabres have nabbed a young forward off waivers, claiming Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from the Washington Capitals according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Jonsson-Fjallby, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the Capitals in 2016 that found success overseas while playing in the SHL, but still hasn’t been able to crack an NHL lineup. That could change in Buffalo with the Sabres going through (another) rebuild, desperately searching for young talent. In 31 games for the Hershey Bears last season, Jonsson-Fjallby did record ten goals and 15 points.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO