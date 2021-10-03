CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Only In Alabama

Experience Culinary Masterpieces From These 9 Award-Winning Restaurants In Alabama

By Jennifer
Only In Alabama
Only In Alabama
 7 days ago

There are several places to dine in Alabama. Many of them happen to be award-winning restaurants that serve culinary masterpieces. Listed below are nine of these restaurants and you’ll want to try them all.

1. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q - Decatur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCHYV_0cFmqPO900
facebook/Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Que
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3UUZ_0cFmqPO900
facebook/Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Que
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q offers two locations in Decatur. Founded in 1925, it's also one of the world's oldest barbecue restaurants. It offers a variety of barbecue favorites, including its hickory smoked bar-b-q chicken smothered in the restaurant's famous white sauce.

2. Chris' Famous Hotdogs - Montgomery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9gnG_0cFmqPO900
google/Seth Poulsen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018ULv_0cFmqPO900
google/Tommy House
Chris' Famous Hotdogs was established in 1917, which makes it Montgomery's oldest restaurant. It's known for its delicuous chili dogs. In fact, customers from near and far love the chili dogs so much that they order the restaurant's "Famous Chili Sauce" to enjoy at home.

3. Wildflower Cafe - Mentone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kTXWd_0cFmqPO900
google/Wildflower Cafe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1b0O_0cFmqPO900
tripadvisor/Funkyfairies
Wildflower Cafe is a charming restaurant in Mentone. It offers a great selection of food, including its famous Tomato Pie, which happened to be included on the Alabama Tourism Department's list of "100 Dishes To Eat In Alabama Before You Die."

4. The Bright Star - Bessemer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UE8Ay_0cFmqPO900
flickr/Jimmy Emerson, DVM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFYTP_0cFmqPO900
tripadvisor/ahmonroe5
The Bright Star in Bessemer was established in 1907, making it Alabama's oldest restaurant to operate at its original location. This award-winning restaurant specializes in Greek-influenced steak and seafood. And just like the Wildflower Cafe's Tomato Pie, The Bright Star's Broiled Seafood Platter was also on the list of "100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die."

5. Acre - Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhyDD_0cFmqPO900
google/hyunbai kim
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GwetR_0cFmqPO900
tripadvisor/TravellingFoodieMom
Acre is an upscale restaurant that's located in Auburn's downtown historic district. It specializes in delicious, Southern-inspired cuisine. One of the restaurant's most popular menu items is its Butcher's Block, which consists of house-cured meats, preserves, pickles, cheeses, and so much more.

6. Jesse's Restaurant - Magnolia Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pS7YH_0cFmqPO900
tripadvisor/RLB53
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKrMX_0cFmqPO900
google/Will Shiver
Jesse's Restaurant is a casual-fine dining restaurant that's been serving the Magnolia Springs community since 1999. This beautiful restaurant is housed inside a former store and is well known for its juicy steaks.

7. All Steak - Cullman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZX03_0cFmqPO900
google/Belyrus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9W57_0cFmqPO900
google/Larry Wood
Sure, All Steak serves a variety of steaks, but that's not what the restaurant is truly known for. The reason why many people visit All Steak is for the Orange Rolls. You can't eat just one. They're that delicious!

8. Doc's Seafood Shack & Oyster Bar - Orange Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hufpQ_0cFmqPO900
google/Doc's Seafood Shack & Oyster Bar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdW3C_0cFmqPO900
facebook/Doc's Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar Orange Beach
Doc's Seafood Shack & Oyster Bar is an award-winning restaurant in Orange Beach. It offers some of Alabama's tastiest seafood, including its famous fried shrimp.

9. Dreamland Bar-B-Que - Tuscaloosa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BeScm_0cFmqPO900
google/Dreamland BBQ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esszx_0cFmqPO900
google/Dreamland BBQ
Dreamland Bar-B-Que is one of Alabama's most iconic barbecue restaurants. It offers multiple locations throughout Alabama. However, its original location, which opened in 1958, is in Tuscaloosa. Dreamland Bar-B-Que is best known for their mouthwatering ribs.

Have you ever eaten at any of these nine award-winning restaurants? If so, please share your dining experience(s) with us in the comments below.

For more information about The Bright Star, be sure to take a look at the following article: 10 Interesting Facts You Might Not Know About The Bright Star, Alabama’s Oldest Restaurant .

The post Experience Culinary Masterpieces From These 9 Award-Winning Restaurants In Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 4

Big John 2
7d ago

There’s much more than 2 in south Alabama. Mr Spud’s in Fairhope, Fish River in Foley, Gelato Joe’s in Foley, Duck’s Diner in Orange beach, Potabello’s in Foley.

Reply
3
Related
Reuters

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

Texas clinics on Saturday canceled appointments they had booked during a 48-hour reprieve from the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which was back in effect as weary providers again turn their sights to the Supreme Court. The Biden administration, which sued Texas over the law known as Senate...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Alabama#Tourism#Fine Dining Restaurant#Food Drink#Barbecue Favorites#Tomato Pie#Greek#The Wildflower Cafe#The Bright Star#Dishes#Acre Auburn Google#Southern
Reuters

U.S. Navy engineer, wife charged with selling submarine secrets

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have been charged with selling secret information about nuclear submarines to an undercover FBI agent who posed as an operative for a foreign country, the Justice Department said on Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russian plane carrying parachutists crashes, 16 killed

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A plane carrying a group of parachute jumpers crashed after takeoff in the Russian region of Tatarstan early on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring six, the Emergencies Ministry said. At a height of 70 metres, the pilots reported that their left engine had failed...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Iraqi vote spurred by mass protests marred by boycott

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqis voted Sunday in parliamentary elections held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. But the voting was marked by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the young activists who thronged the streets of Baghdad and...
PROTESTS
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Facebook whistleblower hearing

"Saturday Night Live" highlighted a hearing featuring the Facebook whistleblower in its cold open, with multiple interruptions by senators asking for social media pointers. The sketch opened with a parody of C-Span coverage and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, played by Heidi Gartner, saying that "it's nice to be in an office with no skateboards."
INTERNET
Only In Alabama

Only In Alabama

7K+
Followers
515
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Alabama is for people who LOVE the Yellowhammer State. We publish one Alabama article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy