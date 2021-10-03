Experience Culinary Masterpieces From These 9 Award-Winning Restaurants In Alabama

There are several places to dine in Alabama. Many of them happen to be award-winning restaurants that serve culinary masterpieces. Listed below are nine of these restaurants and you’ll want to try them all.

1. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q - Decatur

2. Chris' Famous Hotdogs - Montgomery

3. Wildflower Cafe - Mentone

4. The Bright Star - Bessemer

5. Acre - Auburn

6. Jesse's Restaurant - Magnolia Springs

7. All Steak - Cullman

8. Doc's Seafood Shack & Oyster Bar - Orange Beach

9. Dreamland Bar-B-Que - Tuscaloosa

Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q offers two locations in Decatur. Founded in 1925, it's also one of the world's oldest barbecue restaurants. It offers a variety of barbecue favorites, including its hickory smoked bar-b-q chicken smothered in the restaurant's famous white sauce.Chris' Famous Hotdogs was established in 1917, which makes it Montgomery's oldest restaurant. It's known for its delicuous chili dogs. In fact, customers from near and far love the chili dogs so much that they order the restaurant's "Famous Chili Sauce" to enjoy at home.Wildflower Cafe is a charming restaurant in Mentone. It offers a great selection of food, including its famous Tomato Pie, which happened to be included on the Alabama Tourism Department's list of "100 Dishes To Eat In Alabama Before You Die."The Bright Star in Bessemer was established in 1907, making it Alabama's oldest restaurant to operate at its original location. This award-winning restaurant specializes in Greek-influenced steak and seafood. And just like the Wildflower Cafe's Tomato Pie, The Bright Star's Broiled Seafood Platter was also on the list of "100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die."Acre is an upscale restaurant that's located in Auburn's downtown historic district. It specializes in delicious, Southern-inspired cuisine. One of the restaurant's most popular menu items is its Butcher's Block, which consists of house-cured meats, preserves, pickles, cheeses, and so much more.Jesse's Restaurant is a casual-fine dining restaurant that's been serving the Magnolia Springs community since 1999. This beautiful restaurant is housed inside a former store and is well known for its juicy steaks.Sure, All Steak serves a variety of steaks, but that's not what the restaurant is truly known for. The reason why many people visit All Steak is for the Orange Rolls. You can't eat just one. They're that delicious!Doc's Seafood Shack & Oyster Bar is an award-winning restaurant in Orange Beach. It offers some of Alabama's tastiest seafood, including its famous fried shrimp.Dreamland Bar-B-Que is one of Alabama's most iconic barbecue restaurants. It offers multiple locations throughout Alabama. However, its original location, which opened in 1958, is in Tuscaloosa. Dreamland Bar-B-Que is best known for their mouthwatering ribs.

Have you ever eaten at any of these nine award-winning restaurants? If so, please share your dining experience(s) with us in the comments below.

