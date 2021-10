The following article is about the prediction of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. We are all sad with the news of IPL ending. The joy and excitement we feel in these couple of months are unparalleled. But everything comes to end and, it is the rule of life. But cricket fans should feel disheartened as the ICC T20 World Cup will be starting from mid-October just after the Indian Premier League ends. Coming back to the topic, today we are here to talk about the last group stage match of this season. It may be the last one, but the emotions are still the last.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO