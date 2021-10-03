CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Democrats see political peril in replacing Minneapolis PD

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal on the Minneapolis ballot about the future of policing in the city where George Floyd was killed has its roots in the “defund the police” movement. And it has centrist Democrats worried that it could spell defeat. The fight is a microcosm for what’s been happening across the country as communities debate policing amid the nationwide reckoning on race that followed Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. Republicans are still hammering Democrats for anything that smacks of defunding the police as they seek to win suburban voters. Only the most progressive Democrats still embrace the slogan. The proposal is slated for the Nov. 2 election.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has Covid-19

(CNN) — Allen West, Republican candidate for governor of Texas and former Florida congressman, announced Saturday on social media he has pneumonia due to Covid-19. "I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital," West said on Facebook. According to West, both he and his wife Angela have Covid-19....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd

Comments / 0

Community Policy