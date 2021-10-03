CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From a bald eagle to a lowly squirrel — human beings, too — animals are blessed at the Virginia Zoo

By Peter Dujardin, The Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago
David Kays, of Virginia Beach Christian Church, blesses an orangutan at the Virginia Zoo on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The blessing was one of several that Kays and other faith leaders from Hampton Roads did at the zoo for World Animal Day. Peter Dujardin

When Rev. Jacqueline Soltys made the rounds Saturday morning at the Virginia Zoo to bless animals, she began with a red panda, an emu and a bald eagle.

“We thank you for this beautiful, noble bird — the bald eagle — a symbol of our country’s freedom and ability to fly high,” she said at the eagle site, asking that God protect endangered species.

“We are so grateful for this eagle here in Norfolk — that we can see a reminder of the wonderful birds that fly in the skies, how regal they are and how we as human beings want to be free like birds. We give thanks and ask for a hearty blessing on this eagle and all eagles.”

But it wasn’t just an eagle.

At an 8-year-old girl’s request, Soltys — the pastor of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Norfolk — then blessed a squirrel that happened to be darting around the zoo’s pathways.

The reverend blessed the jumpy rodent from about 40 feet away, so as not to scare it away.

“Thank you for their fuzzy tails and for the fun we have watching them,” Soltys said. “For the ways they plant trees. We give thanks for all the amazing things they can do, the way they climb and jump, like this squirrel and all squirrels.”

And Soltys even blessed some homo sapiens as they gathered in the zoo’s historic monkey cage — on the basis that we are animals, too.

“We give thanks that we too are animals, living creatures made by your loving hand,” she said. “We give thanks for all the things that we learn, and all the ways we learn more and more how better to take care of ourselves and one another and all the living creatures on this planet.”

“Teach us that we may learn — and learn and learn — and always try to do better and be better and love better.”

Soltys was one of six local religious leaders who gathered at the zoo, on Granby Street in Norfolk, to give blessings to creatures large and small as part of World Animal Day. That’s celebrated every Oct. 4, coinciding with the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

Many area churches are holding animal blessing events at special services this weekend and next — bestowing the honors on everything from dogs and cats to lizards and hamsters.

But this event was different ― it was for dozens of captive critters and beasts living at the zoo.

It all began when Soltys asked Lynn Cobb, the chairwoman of the zoo’s board, whether a zoo “ambassador” could come to her church for the annual blessing. But when Cobb talked to the zoo’s executive director, Greg Bockheim, he had another idea.

“‘You know, it would be wonderful if they could come here, and bless our animals,’” Cobb said Bockheim told her. “Do you think we could get some other religious leaders in the area interested?”

Soltys liked the idea, and worked to make it happen.

She got David Kays, the pastor of the Virginia Beach Christian Church, to come. She also got Rev. Fran Cooper, lead pastor at Larchmont United Methodist Church in Norfolk; Henry Hornung of the Muslim Community of Tidewater in Norfolk; Rev. Connie Jones of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Norfolk; and Diane Garrison from the Mattaponi Healing Eagle Clinic, in King William.

Before the group spread out to dole out blessings to the zoo’s resident animals, Soltys gathered the group of attendees at the zoo fountain to explain what a “blessing” actually is.

First, she said, “you have to stop and pay attention” and “really look closely at the goodness of that thing that you are appreciating and seeing.”

Then, Soltys said, you “allow yourself to be emotionally connected to it,” and then “offer your love to it.”

“Then you invite God or the creator or however you understand it, to also notice the goodness in it, and strengthen it and bless it,” she said. “And you give thanks for the joy that it brings you.”

Soltys began by holding her palm to the red panda as she prayed — having some children do the same. And then it was on to the emus, the eagle, the squirrel, the human beings and all the rest.

“Holy and gracious God, creator of all birds, including Emus,” the reverend said, noticing the bird’s thick feathers that are “like a carpet.”

“We give thanks for these beautiful emus, for their life here the zoo, for their beauty and wonder ... and how interesting they are to look at. And we ask that you give them joy and blessing. Amen.”

Ellie Davenport, 8, said she liked hearing the animals getting blessed, and helping out in the task. “It makes me feel really happy for the animals,” she said. “So they can live a very long life and a happy life.”

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com

Infobox: World Animal Day

A group of Italian ecologists founded World Animal Day on Oct. 4, 1931, with the hope of drawing attention to threatened wildlife. It is the feast day of Francis of Assisi, a patron saint of animals.

Source: americanforests.org

