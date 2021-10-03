Pa. Attorney General’s Office To Prosecute Case Against Somerset County DA

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — The state Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case against the Somerset County District Attorney.

Jeffrey Thomas faces several charges, including rape.

A woman in Windber alleges that he assaulted her in her home last month.

After a hearing on Friday, his lawyer said Thomas denies any wrongdoing.

Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report that Thomas is taking a leave of absence in response to the charges but will not be resigning.