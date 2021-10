NASA has big plans to fight against climate change and its devastating global impacts with a new climate action plan the agency released on Thursday (Oct. 7). Climate change and its effects pose such an imminent threat to life as we know it around the world that it is now described as the "climate crisis," as the United Nations has written. U.S. President Joe Biden aims to tackle the crisis with a "whole-of-government" approach that uses the National Climate Task Force, which includes leaders from dozens of federal agencies and departments, according to a White House statement. As part of this approach, NASA (along with 22 other large agencies) has developed a new climate action plan.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 23 HOURS AGO