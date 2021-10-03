UNDEFEATED, The NBA, And The AJ5 “Blue Bird” Carry This Week’s Best Releases

Unveiled as part of Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2021 collection, the Air Jordan 14 Winterized is set to release on October 16th. While propositions under the NIKE, Inc. banner have previously been reworked for the colder months of the year, few have done so as inconspicuously as the latest iteration of Michael Jordan’s 14th signature sneaker. For starters, the silhouette maintains its shape and tooling, indulging in an “Archaeo Brown,” red and black color palette along the way. The retro’s winter-ready capabilities arrive via a vacuum sealed, molded leather upper. “Perforations” and grooves designed by Tinker Hatfield reprise their standard roles, but the Jordan 14 promises weather and cold resistance. Underfoot, tread isn’t modified for rain or sleet, but it should still perform.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO