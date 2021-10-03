CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

UNDEFEATED, The NBA, And The AJ5 “Blue Bird” Carry This Week’s Best Releases

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a little bit of everything dropping this week. If you’re a fan of the Simpsons, CLOT, the NBA, or even ESPN, then you’re sure to find something to pick up. First, we start on a Three Stripes note. adidas Yeezy brings back the Yeezy 500 High in a new “Mist Stone” colorway, while the mainline half offers a left hander friendly collaboration with the aforementioned TV series. Tuesday, the Air Jordan 1 Mid joins the trails and UNDEFEATED ushers in their “5 On It” themed Air Force 1 and Dunk Low.

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan Holiday 2021 Release Information

Editor’s Notes: You’re never far from rumors and speculation surrounding upcoming Nike releases, even less so when it comes to its coveted Air Jordan lineup. Throughout the year it’s hard to know which sources to trust, when to start getting your hopes up, and when to prepare for disappointment. The life of a sneakerhead – summarised.
BEAUTY & FASHION
blackchronicle.com

Two WNBA Players Released from Team After Video of Wild Brawl Goes Viral

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air#Blue Bird#Espn#The Air Jordan 1 Mid#Dunk Low#Ldwaffle#Air Force#Air Jordan 1
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum drops truth bomb on Ben Simmons’ Sixers future

Much of the talk heading into the start of the NBA season remains centered on the uncertain future of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star has been in the trade rumor mill ever since the Sixers’ shocking elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The rumors have been running rampant as of late, from his reported desire to sign with a team out west to the rumored possibility of him sitting out the upcoming season.
NBA
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Winterizes The Air Jordan 14 With A Vacuum-Molded Upper

Unveiled as part of Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2021 collection, the Air Jordan 14 Winterized is set to release on October 16th. While propositions under the NIKE, Inc. banner have previously been reworked for the colder months of the year, few have done so as inconspicuously as the latest iteration of Michael Jordan’s 14th signature sneaker. For starters, the silhouette maintains its shape and tooling, indulging in an “Archaeo Brown,” red and black color palette along the way. The retro’s winter-ready capabilities arrive via a vacuum sealed, molded leather upper. “Perforations” and grooves designed by Tinker Hatfield reprise their standard roles, but the Jordan 14 promises weather and cold resistance. Underfoot, tread isn’t modified for rain or sleet, but it should still perform.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Gets The Seasonal “Wheat” Look

After a brief hiatus, the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 is back, appearing in a new Fall-appropriate “Wheat” colorway. And in doing so, the silhouette takes a further step into the lifestyle category. The construction is undoubtedly premium, opting for a thick, textured suede throughout. White embroidery, then, forms the Swoosh along the toe and heel, while matching — in color, not execution — laces, midsoles, and logo hits sit adjacent. Finally, a gum bottom rounds out the entire package, capping off a look far removed from the “Freshwater” offerings past.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Dark Marina Blue” Expected January 15th, 2022

Easily one of 2022’s most anticipated offerings, the Air Jordan 1 “Dark Marina Blue” serves as the year’s “Royal 2.0.” Here, we take a detailed look at the colorway far ahead of its currently expected January 15th release date. The titular blue stars atop the overlays, imparting a dark, saturated...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 "Neapolitan" Delivers An Ice Cream Aesthetic: First Look

One of the best Jumpman shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 3, and the brand is well aware of this. Every year, they come through with a ton of great colorways, and 2022 is poised to deliver even more to the market. Thanks to accounts like @zsneakerheadz, we have seen quite a few teasers for future Air Jordan 3s, and recently, we got yet another.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Hint Of Blue Splashes Onto A Grey Nike Air Max 90

Aside from the usual TPU accents, the Nike Air Max 90 tends to keep things a question when it comes to the material makeup of its base and other overlays. An upcoming pair answers in a textile and suede construction in a relatively simple color palette. This new style appears...
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

An Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Grey Fog” Expected Summer 2022

As the Air Jordan 1 inches closer to its 40th anniversary, it continues to remix beloved color palettes for the modern day. The latest example?: A “White/Black/Grey Fog/Bleached Coral” proposition reminiscent of the original “Shadow” colorway. While yet to surface via official product imagery, the newly-rumored pair has been mocked-up...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Grid Nylon Appears On The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Light Orewood Brown”

Although the Air Jordan 1 Mid will likely never trump its taller counterpart in cachet, the silhouette has gained previously-unfathomable respect from savvy sneaker over the last two years. A consistent release cycle and compelling colorways have been responsible. For its latest proposition, the lifestyle-focused trim has indulged in a...
APPAREL
NBC Washington

NBA GMs Believe Wizards Had One of League's Best Offseasons

NBA GMs believe Wizards had a top-five offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 2021 NBA offseason saw the Wizards completely reshuffle their roster, acquiring depth, shooting and defense in massive trade sending Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. Spencer Dinwiddie, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Aaron Holiday and...
NBA
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Furyosa Returns With A Subtle Touch Of Blue

As one of Nike’s newer women’s exclusive silhouettes, the Air Max Furyosa has had little opportunity to stretch its legs. But as it gears up for the Fall season, we’re finally witnessing a colorway simple, one mostly comprised of neutrals. White sets the foundation, laid down in both leather and...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy