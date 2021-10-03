CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Gophers’ Amy Potomak scores unreal between-the-legs goal

By Chris Schad
 6 days ago
University of Minnesota Athletics

Gopher women's hockey forward Amy Potomak provided a bright spot this weekend, scoring a sick between-the-legs goal during Saturday's game against Ohio State.

With the Gophers trailing in the third period, Potomak stole the puck in her own territory and created a breakaway. As she closed in on the net, Potomak went between the legs and top-shelf to put Minnesota on the board.

This isn't the first time that Potomak has went viral. In Nov. 2019, she went between the legs against then-No. 1 ranked Wisconsin and earned the top spot on SportsCenter's Top 10.

But that goal came during a shootout and Saturday's came in the middle of a game. With the degree of difficulty turned up, there's a good chance Potomak will top the list again.

NewsBreak
Sports
gobadgers.ca

Late goal the deciding factor in battle between Badgers, Mustangs

A late goal lifted the visiting Western Mustangs to a 1-0 win over the Brock men's soccer team at Alumni Field on Sunday, Sept. 26. "It was an unfortunate result for Brock this evening. We were hoping for a bit better, but there are some good takeaways from today's game," said head coach Erik Van Wissen. "We'll review the tape and move forward as a team."
SOCCER
gobobcats.com

Schroeder Scores Goalie Goal, Bobcats Dominate Maine

HAMDEN, Conn. – The Quinnipiac women's ice hockey team dominated the Maine Black Bears on Saturday afternoon by a score of 5-1. Five different Bobcats scored in the win, including graduate student netminder Corinne Schroeder. She is the first female ice hockey player in NCAA history to receive credit for a goal in a game.
MAINE STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

