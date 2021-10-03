CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Unsettled Weather Brings Possible Flooding Concern for Central Alabama

By Mary K
92.9 WTUG
92.9 WTUG
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Please be mindful of the potential for flooding in Central Alabama through Wednesday. A few weeks ago, our coverage areas experienced some intense flooding situations. According to the National Weather Service, an “area of low pressure will set up west of Central Alabama as we go into the week, with periods of rainfall expected through Wednesday. Some flooding will be possible across portions of the area.”

wtug.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
92.9 WTUG

Here are the Best Spots to Watch the Tide Roll in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

If you are a student at The University of Alabama, you know that watching the game at one of the local bars on campus adds to the excitement of game day. However, with the 2021 Parents Weekend coinciding with Saturday's matchup against Southern Miss, grabbing a set of tickets for the whole family might be hard to come by.
92.9 WTUG

5 Things to Do Around Tuscaloosa, Alabama that Aren’t Going to a Bar

Are you wanting to go out this weekend yet are already sick of the college crowd taking up your favorite bar? Or maybe you want to take a break from drinking. You can hit the town and have a great time without going to the bars – here are five locations you might like to spend your Friday or Saturday!
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy