You know that “glazed donut” effect that comes with having beautifully moisturized, glowing skin? Achieving that otherworldly level of hydrated radiance typically involves layering a bunch of different hydrating and moisture-sealing products, and despite the trendiness of it all, it’s a pretty effective way to keep your skin and its moisture barrier healthy and strong. And the approach isn’t just for your face: If your body tends to get a little dry and scratchy as summer makes way to fall, a layered skin-care regime is going to help keep the skin below your chin supple and scratch-free as the temperature drops.

SKIN CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO