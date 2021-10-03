Check Out Disney’s Multi-Million Dollar Housing From the Sky
If Disney fans wish they could live in one place, aside from in their favorite Resort on property, it is Golden Oak. Golden Oak is a residential community at Walt Disney World Resort, meaning that you actually live on Walt Disney World property if your home is here. Aside from having lots of Disney perks and luxuries, such as your own bus transportation service, the homes in this community are some of the more beautiful you will see in the area.insidethemagic.net
