CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

How a Pro-BLM, Rainbow Flag-Waving TikToker Became a Conspiracy Theory Super-Spreader

By Andrea Marks
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn TikTok, the user @tythecrazyguy has amassed 3.7 million followers talking about one of the internet’s most popular topics: conspiracy theories. But Ty is not a typical conspiracy theorist. He’s a high school senior who posts rainbow flags during Pride Month, supports Black Lives Matter, and condemns Trump. In videos that often garner millions of views, he dishes to followers about what he calls the “ConspiracTEA” of the day. Many of his videos may be tongue-in-cheek, but the trouble with explaining the world’s craziest theories — from Birds Aren’t Real and Flat Earthers to Hollywood coverups and Wayfair-based child sex-trafficking rings — in a compelling and shareable format is it’s also a great way to spread them.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
philosophynews.com

Conspiracy Theories & Not Reading it Right

The American right is now largely defined by various debunked conspiracy theories such as the big lie about the 2020 election and, of course, those involving all things COVID. While some conspiracy theories are intentionally manufactured by those who know they are untrue (such as the 2020 election conspiracy theories) it does seem possible that other theories get their start by people simply being bad at reading things correctly. For example, consider the claim that there are microchips in the COVID vaccines because of Bill Gates. The Verge does a step-by-step analysis of how this conspiracy theory evolved, which is an excellent example of how such conspiracy claims can arise, mutate, and propagate. The simple version is this: in a chat on Reddit, Gates predicted that people would have a digital “passport” of their health records. Some Americans who attended K-12 public schools have already used a paper version of this; my old report card envelope from my elementary school has my relevant health records in it. The idea of tattoos to mark people who had been vaccinated has also been suggested—as a solution to the problem of medical records in places where record keeping is spotty or non-existent. Bill Gate’s prediction was picked up by a Swedish website focused on biohacking and they put forth the idea of using an implanted chip to store this information. This is not a new idea for biohackers or science fiction, but it was not Gate’s idea. However, the site used the untrue headline, “Bill Gates will use microchip implants to fight coronavirus.” As should surprise no one, this led to my adopted state of Florida. Pastor Adam Fannin of Jacksonville read the post and uploaded a video to YouTube. The title is “Bill Gates – Microchip Vaccine Implants to fight Coronavirus,” which is an additional untruth on top of the untrue headline from the Swedish site. This idea spread quickly until it reached Roger Stone. The New York Post ran the headline “Roger Stone: Bill Gates may. . .
ELECTIONS
HuffingtonPost

MAGA Fan Behind Arizona Audit Crushes Yet Another Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theory

The conspiracy theorist who handled the Republican-led audit of the 2020 election results in Arizona, which confirmed Joe Biden’s victory, is throwing cold water on yet another wild claim embraced by Donald Trump supporters. Right-wing media says Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan called to “decertify” the election as a result...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky G
Person
Khloe Kardashian
SFGate

How a high-powered lawyer became a TikTok superstar: Meet the Korean Vegan

CHICAGO - On a warm summer night, I biked to the lakefront home of Joanne Lee Molinaro - better known as the Korean Vegan. I thought we would whip up a few recipes from her new "Korean Vegan Cookbook" while I got to know her for this profile. But when I arrived on time at 6 p.m. and took off my shoes, I realized all the cooking was already done. Molinaro's dining room table was covered in linen, silver and picture-perfect dishes of kimchi, ssamjang, a rolled vegan omelet, steamed rice, perilla leaves and galbi (substituting mushrooms for the meat).
CHICAGO, IL
geneticliteracyproject.org

Evangelical faith app goes rogue: How Subsplash went from spreading the word of Jesus to disseminating junk science and COVID conspiracy theories

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Tim and Kristy Turner believe they were called to spread the word of Jesus through apps. In 2005, the pair founded...
CELL PHONES
fox13news.com

World’s largest video sharing platform pressing eject on super-spreaders of vaccine misinformation

TAMPA, Fla. - YouTube is cracking down on vaccination misinformation. On Wednesday, the company announced its banning any content that spreads misinformation about vaccines beginning with banning the accounts of several well-known anti-vaxxers. "It’s a big problem and a technical difficulty to try and manage because YouTube hosts literally billions...
CORONAVIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conspiracy Theories#Conspiracies#Blm#Tiktoker#Tythecrazyguy#Black Lives Matter#Wayfair#Clemson University#Media Forensics Hub#Twitter
The Independent

Reporter’s headband on morning politics show raises eyebrows

A reporter’s headgear on a Sunday TV appearance has drawn a mix of amused and baffled reactions on social media.Jeff Horwitz, a technology reporter with The Wall Street Journal, wore a bizarre combination of a grey suit and matching grey headband for his interview on NBC’s Meet The Press.His media appearance was originally meant to be about an internal dynamic at Facebook in which the company’s executives are pushing back against any suggestion that the company may be contributing to the negative discourse prevalent across the US and other countries where it is popular.By the time it hit Twitter,...
FACEBOOK
homenewshere.com

Fringe conspiracy theory has now become mainstream

Far right White supremacist groups, conservative media personalities and some Republicans in Congress are trying to inflame nativist feelings among conservative Whites by warning that liberals want immigrants to "replace" native-born Americans. CNN's Sunlen Serfaty reports elements of replacement theory appear to have motivated some of the most heinous recent mass murders.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Courier-Express

How anti-vaxxers cling to centuries-old conspiracy theories

Anti-vax resistance has been around for years. In the latest "Reality Check with John Avlon: Extremist Beat," Avlon traces the anti-government, anti-science and religious overtones that have persisted through the history of anti-vax opposition with CNN's Elle Reeve and Donie O'Sullivan.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
nickiswift.com

The Chris Cuomo Controversy Is Worse Than We Originally Thought

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was forced to resign under the cloud of his sexual harassment scandal. But now, his brother Chris Cuomo is facing sexual harassment allegations, too ... and the situation is worse than originally thought. On September 24, Chris' former boss Shelley Ross, penned an op-ed in The New York Times, calling him out for sexual harassment in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy