This week’s What If…? episode is the biggest of the animated series so far, featuring the entire multiverse coming under threat from a variant of Ultron who won and got himself the Infinity Stones. By the end of episode 8, Ultron was victorious, the Watcher was sent into hiding and heroes had died (yet again). But there’s one other moment that’s causing fans to lose their minds more than any other: the revelation of Hawkeye’s middle name.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO