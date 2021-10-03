EC calls meeting to consider attorney-client privilege, Guidepost contract

NASHVILLE (BP) — The Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee is scheduled to hold a special session on Tuesday (Oct. 5) at 11:30 a.m. EDT, according to Rolland Slade, EC chairman. The central issue of meeting is the finalization of an agreement with Guidepost Solutions and the matter of waiving of the EC’s attorney-client privilege as requested by messengers and the Sexual Abuse Task Force, appointed by SBC President Ed Litton.