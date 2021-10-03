CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publix Announces Quarterly Dividend

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
LAKELAND, FL. – Publix announced its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 37 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend will be payable Nov. 1, 2021, either through direct deposit or mailed as a check to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 15, 2021.

To elect direct deposit of dividends, visit corporate.publix.com/stock and click Publix Stockholder Online at the bottom of the page.

After registering for a secure and confidential online account, log in and select Dividends > Payment Preferences to elect direct deposit.

Direct deposit elections also can be made by completing the online Direct Deposit Authorization for Publix Stock Dividends form at corporate.publix.com/stock > Stockholder Resources > Forms.

Print and sign the form as indicated, and then send it with a voided check to Publix stockholder services.

