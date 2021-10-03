Put Morotti and Fletcher in office

To the editor: I am writing in support of two candidates for FNSB office: Erin Morotti for School Board Seat A and Savannah Fletcher for Assembly Seat F. Both women are actively involved in our community. Erin is a steadfast, student-focused and values-driven current member of the school board, and I can count on her to lead our school district by acting on what is right for our students first and foremost. Savannah is a champion of our community planning process and a legal advocate for Fairbanks families in need. I am equally confident she will serve us all; she understands the functions of the borough and role of the Assembly and she will bring rational, reasoned, and community-centered solutions to actual borough issues.